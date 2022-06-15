Here's How Harry Styles Feels About A One Direction Reunion

Harry Styles shared his thoughts on a One Direction reunion in a new podcast interview, via Billboard.

The "As It Was" singer was asked if there “will ever be a day where you and the boys will share the stage together again.” He replied that although he doesn’t know if it would happen, “the thought of it is a really nice one, I think.” He added, “I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do. “I very much enjoyed [the albums] and I think we all went through something really special together. There’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do in the right way, I think it would be great.”

Styles released his latest album Harry's House last month, making this his third solo album since the group announced they were going on hiatus seven years ago. Last weekend, Zayn gave 1D fans a pleasant surprise when he posted a video to Instagram singing a classic from the group's 2013 album Midnight Memories. The "PILLOWTALK" singer shared a short clip belting the chorus to "You and I" and fans went wild with nostalgia.