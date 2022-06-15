How To Celebrate Juneteenth In Detroit

One June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to share the news that the Civil War was over and the enslaved were now free. Thus began the first Juneteenth festival in the nation. “A range of activities were provided to entertain the masses, many of which continue in tradition today,” according to the holiday's website. “Rodeos, fishing, barbecuing and baseball are just a few of the typical Juneteenth activities you may witness today. ”

Last year, over 150 years later, President Joe Biden signed an act that officially established Juneteenth as a federal holiday. If you're looking to celebrate Juneteenth in Detroit, we've got you covered. There are a variety of different events being hosted around the city, including the Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit Freedom Weekend. Here's what the Detroit Metro Times had to say about it:

The 4th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit Freedom Weekend will with a weekend packed with family friendly events. On Friday, June 17, Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit will partner with Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Brewz Brothaz for the Rhythm and Art Block Party. On Saturday, June 18, Jubilee Detroit takes things to the Livernois Avenue of Fashion for a Jubilee Stroll in support of Black businesses along the strip. The stroll isn’t just for shopping, the event will also feature local entertainment, children’s activities, and free health screenings. On Sunday, June 19, Jubilee Detroit will conclude Freedom Weekend with a concert in partnership with The City of Detroit, Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance, Detroit Branch NAACP, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Means Business, and Eastern Market Development Corporation. The concert will feature Slum Village, Charity, John Houston, and The Formula.