If You Bought A Lottery Ticket In North Carolina, You May Be A Millionaire

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for one lucky winner whose lottery ticket purchased in Forsyth County, North Carolina, on New Year's Eve won a $1 million prize — a prize that remains unclaimed.

Lottery officials are searching for the person who purchased a Mega Millions ticket from the Circle K on Williams Road in Lewisville for the December 31, 2021 drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The ticket matched the numbers of all five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were: 2-5-30-46-61-8.

The lucky winner has until 5 p.m. June 30 to present the winning ticket and claim their long-awaited prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Lottery officials advise anyone who may have purchased a ticket for the drawing to check for the missing ticket in glove compartments of their vehicles, their wallets, a nightstand or anywhere else you may keep a spare ticket.

According to lottery officials, the odds of matching all five white balls drawn in the Mega Millions game are 1 in 12.6 million.