Joey Bada$$ Admits The Real Reason He Claimed To Have Eye Damage

"Speaking of solar eclipses, you know I never got any type of eye damage from that solar eclipse shit that 'happened,'" Joey Bada$$ said. "I just really wanted an excuse to be off the Logic tour. Blogs literally created a story and I went with it because it was convenient for me at the time.



After he told people about his alleged solar eclipse experience in 2017, Joey Bada$$ began to seemingly confirm reports from outlets by retweeting them on Twitter. He later followed up with an announcement that he had to pull out of the three shows he was booked for during Logic's tour.



“Doc said I gotta keep these on in the daytime now,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “a lil annoying but they’re pretty fire.”



Now that he's come clean about his previous claims, the rapper also made sure to emphasize that he's still cool with Logic regardless of what happened to their tour plans.



"And logic is my n***a btw," he concluded. "I ain’t with no logic slander. The tour just wasn’t serving me well at the time."



Joey Bada$$, who's preparing to drop his upcoming album 2000 this week, made his latest revelation not long after he admitted that he needed therapy following his time shooting his first film Two Distant Strangers.

