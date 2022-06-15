Joey Bada$$ Admits The Real Reason He Claimed To Have Eye Damage
By Tony M. Centeno
June 15, 2022
Back in 2017, Joey Bada$$ claimed to have gotten eye damage after he reportedly looked up at the solar eclipse without any protective eyewear. Nearly five years after the eclipse passed, the New York native has revealed the truth about his claims.
On Monday night, June 14, the rapper-actor decided to admit the real reason he told the world that he had eye damage from the solar eclipse. According to him, the Pro Era rapper was apparently looking for an excuse to pull out of Logic's tour at the time. Once media outlets began to report on his solar eclipse experience, he simply ran with it without correcting their stories.
Speaking of solar eclipses, you know I never got any type of eye damage from that solar eclipse shit that “happened”. I just really wanted an excuse to be off the Logic tour. Blogs literally created a story and I went with it because it was convenient for me at the time. (Cont)— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 14, 2022
"Speaking of solar eclipses, you know I never got any type of eye damage from that solar eclipse shit that 'happened,'" Joey Bada$$ said. "I just really wanted an excuse to be off the Logic tour. Blogs literally created a story and I went with it because it was convenient for me at the time.
After he told people about his alleged solar eclipse experience in 2017, Joey Bada$$ began to seemingly confirm reports from outlets by retweeting them on Twitter. He later followed up with an announcement that he had to pull out of the three shows he was booked for during Logic's tour.
“Doc said I gotta keep these on in the daytime now,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “a lil annoying but they’re pretty fire.”
Now that he's come clean about his previous claims, the rapper also made sure to emphasize that he's still cool with Logic regardless of what happened to their tour plans.
"And logic is my n***a btw," he concluded. "I ain’t with no logic slander. The tour just wasn’t serving me well at the time."
Joey Bada$$, who's preparing to drop his upcoming album 2000 this week, made his latest revelation not long after he admitted that he needed therapy following his time shooting his first film Two Distant Strangers.
(Cont.) But it was also funny to see how gullible people are. It taught me a valuable lesson, whatever the media puts out in unison, people will simply believe. Even if the source isn’t validated. Scary world.— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 14, 2022
And logic is my nigga btw. I ain’t with no logic slander. The tour just wasn’t serving me well at the time.— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 14, 2022