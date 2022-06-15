“We don’t have any rules," JAY-Z said in the ad. "Everyone’s trying to figure it out. That's why the Internet is like the wild West... the Wild, Wild West. We need to write the new rules.”



As soon as the commercial aired, the details about JAY-Z's groundbreaking deal with Samsung spread throughout the Internet like wild fire. Roc Nation signed a $20 million-dollar deal with Samsung. As a part of that deal, Samsung paid $5 million to giveaway 1 million copies of Magna Carta... Holy Grail exclusively to users of the mobile company's Galaxy S III, Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note II.



The album dropped on the phones on July 4, which was several days before the album's public release. Users were able to download the 16-track album for free from an app in the Google Play store. On the day in question, numerous people had trouble accessing their downloads on the phones which had fans upset. Hov kept it real about how he felt about the album's release in an interview with The Breakfast Club.



"The thing that happened with Samsung is a real thing," JAY-Z explained. "It was 20 million hits to the app. I'm not saying 20 million people hit the app but you know we went over a million, like a million 3... and it broke. No one is expecting this. There's no way in the world for you to calculate 20 million hits."



"For me, that's not cool," he added. "That's a loss and that has to get better. But again, someone else is going to figure it out. The next person is going to now know how to go into it better, which is cool. That's my job. I took the hit for that."

