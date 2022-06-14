Watch: JAY-Z & Blue Ivy Share A Hilarious #GirlDad Moment At The NBA Finals
By Tony M. Centeno
June 14, 2022
JAY-Z is one of the most well-rounded, successful rap artists in the music industry, but to Blue Ivy Carter, he's just a dad who plays too much.
On Monday night, June 13, Hov and his daughter sat courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco. It was an intense game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins and shooting guard Klay Thompson helped lead the team to victory 104-94 against the Celtics. In between all the action, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy shared a hilarious moment that had everyone cracking up.
Jay-Z is in the crowd with his daughter Blue Ivy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aP6VIhuazM— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2022
During his shout-out, Hov tried to give his daughter a hug but Blue wasn't having any of it. Once he put his arm over her shoulder, she immediately tried to brush him off and appeared to warn him about her hair. While she's had her own share of viral moments in the past, Blue's latest publicized interaction with JAY-Z currently has the Internet literally laughing out loud.
While they were at the game, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy also had the chance to meet Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Hov also connected with West Coast legend E-40 while he was with his daughter at the game. The 10-year-old has been going to basketball games with her parents since she was a toddler. Since she's grown significantly over the years, fans also pointed out the Carters' eldest daughter has truly taken on her mother Beyoncé's overall facial features and her hairstyle.
Check out more scenes from JAY-Z and Blue Ivy's father-daughter outing below.
Beyoncé in 2007 x Blue Ivy in 2022 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/WniNQEw5H8— ⭒ Ray | LETITBEY | ⭒ (@glorihrious) June 14, 2022