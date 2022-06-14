Watch: JAY-Z & Blue Ivy Share A Hilarious #GirlDad Moment At The NBA Finals

During his shout-out, Hov tried to give his daughter a hug but Blue wasn't having any of it. Once he put his arm over her shoulder, she immediately tried to brush him off and appeared to warn him about her hair. While she's had her own share of viral moments in the past, Blue's latest publicized interaction with JAY-Z currently has the Internet literally laughing out loud.



While they were at the game, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy also had the chance to meet Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Hov also connected with West Coast legend E-40 while he was with his daughter at the game. The 10-year-old has been going to basketball games with her parents since she was a toddler. Since she's grown significantly over the years, fans also pointed out the Carters' eldest daughter has truly taken on her mother Beyoncé's overall facial features and her hairstyle.



Check out more scenes from JAY-Z and Blue Ivy's father-daughter outing below.