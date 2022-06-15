Kelly Clarkson covered a Britney Spears classic on her show just days after the singer called her out for a 2007 interview.

Clarkson sang a stunning rendition of Spears' "Womanizer" for her “Kellyoke” segment on Wednesday (June 15.) However, just a few days ago the "Toxic" singer called her out for a 2007 radio interview where Clarkson said: “Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone? ‘Cause it’d be real funny if she were like, ‘Just kidding!’ I mean, think about it: She’s done no press for her album, which I love by the way… She’s done no press, she gets so much press off all this other stuff.”

Spears was not happy after seeing the resurfaced interview and she wrote in a now-deleted post: “‘I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!” Clarkson has not yet responded to the post publicly, but the interviewer defended Clarkson on Twitter saying that someone edited the video to "make it look like Kelly was talking sh-t about @britneyspears."

See all of the interactions and watch the cover below.