Man Arrested In San Diego After Impersonating Police Officer

A man arrested in San Diego County for impersonating an officer is now believed to have made around a dozen fake traffic stops before he was caught.

On Monday (June 13), 21-year-old Michael Anthony Carmichael was arrested for impersonating a San Diego County sheriff's deputy after a real deputy spotted Carmichael's car pull over another vehicle on South Mission Road around 2 a.m., per FOX 5. As the real deputy attempted to assist what he believed was a traffic stop, he noticed Carmichael was wearing a black polo shirt with sheriff patches on it as well as a vest labeled "Sheriff."

After a brief pursuit was called off due to safety reasons, the deputy found a crashed vehicle and pulled Carmichael from the car. A female passenger was in the car at the time of the crash and also received minor injuries, but it was determined she was not involved in the impersonation.

Carmichael was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries before being booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a $270,000 bond for charges of impersonating a peace officer, felony evading, possessing a baton and brass knuckles and false imprisonment.

During the course of the investigation, authorities learned that he reportedly has made around a dozen fake traffic stops since August 2021 with reported instances in Bonsall, Fallbrook and Oceanside, the news outlet reports.

Authorities are now searching for possible victims who were pulled over by Carmichael while he was impersonating an officer. Anyone with information regarding Carmichael and the fake traffic stops is encouraged to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-52000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.