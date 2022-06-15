Post Malone Asked For Frances Bean Cobain's Blessing To Do Nirvana Tribute

By Katrina Nattress

June 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When Post Malone announced he was planning to play a Nirvana covers set in April 2020, it surprised, well, just about everyone. After the livestream, which benefited The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization, Posty revealed he had received Courtney Love's blessing. Now, he's letting fans know he also spoke with Frances Bean Cobain before prepping his tribute.

“We went to Kurt’s daughter,” he said in a recent interview. “It’s important to me because I loved Kurt so much, and he’s been such an inspiration to me, musically.”

“I could never want to offend anybody by trying to show support, so I just wanted to make sure that everything was okay – and it was OK," he added, "and we raised money for a good cause, and we got to play some of the most f**king epic songs ever.”

A bunch of people close to Kurt Cobain praised Post Malone for doing the songs justice after his set, including Dave Grohl. “They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was, like, ‘that was really cool,’” he said at the time. “I don’t get to see other people do Nirvana songs often, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with it, and it sounded great. Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, ‘dude, he’s kind of killing it right now.’”

