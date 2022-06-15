Texas Man Hilariously Weaponizes Pool Noodle To Fend Off Emu In Yard: WATCH

By Dani Medina

June 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Need to mow the lawn but an emu is ruining your mojo? Grab a pool noodle! No, really.

A Texas man has gone viral for his hilarious way of fending off pet emus in his backyard. Not only does he have a pool noodle strapped to a cowboy hat with hot-glue as a permanent yet makeshift barrier, but he also is using one as a sword, as seen in the video obtained by CNN.

Toby and Michelle Wilson are parents to two pet emus that hatched five years ago. Cosmo, the emu featured in said viral video, has gotten "protective and aggressive" after having his own baby a few months ago. Cosmo is known to charge Toby when he's riding on his lawnmower.

"I turn my back, and wham, he bites me right on top of the head. And it hurts pretty good," Toby shared. The pool noodle helps get Cosmo out of the way, but it takes twice as long to mow his lawn.

The Wilsons continue to share their hilarious encounters with their pet emus on TikTok, where commenters are absolutely living for the content.

"Imagine having to explain to a perfect stranger how mowing your lawn is different from others😂," one user said.

"tis a knight with his sword on his trusty steed , fighting dragons 😂," said another.

"Modern problems require modern solutions," said another.

You can watch the hilarious video below:

