Buc-ee's Home Decor Mocked In Hilarious Viral TikTok

There's a lot to love about Buc-ee's — Beaver Nuggets, the abundance of bathrooms, barbecue sandwiches.

But there's a lot that's easy to poke fun at, too. And that's exactly what one TikTok user and her friends did during their visit to the iconic country store and gas station, according to MySanAntonio.

"Hey y'all, we're at Busseys," the TikTok with nearly 3 million views starts out, purposefully pronouncing "Buc-ee's" wrong. The video then shows the girl group reading some of the home decor signs out loud in their best Texas accent. Here's a look at some of the hilarious items they found:

"Sometimes I laugh so hard, the tears run down my legs."

"When I count my blessings, I count you twice."

"There's nothing biscuits and gravy can't fix."

"Your crazy is showing. You might wanna tuck that back in."

"Messy buns and guns."

Commenters seemed to love the video — and the Lone Star State.

"Texas is such a special place," one user said.

Other commenters related to the fact that the girls spent over 40 minutes inside the store.

"we went in for beaver nuggets once and ended up being in there for a hour and a half 😳," one user said.

"It’s impossible to not spend a minimum of 30 minutes in there 😅," said another.