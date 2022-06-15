Thief Caught On Camera Stealing Package With Baby Formula From Tacoma Porch

A Tacoma family says someone walked onto their porch and took a package containing baby formula for their 15-month-old child, according to FOX 13. Ring surveillance footage shows a man in a white T-shirt, red shorts, socks, and flippers walking up to the home of Matt and Georgia Meyerdirk and swiping a package from their porch Saturday evening (June 11).

The couple says the stolen package had two canisters of specialty formula for their baby boy Oliver.

"This guy grabbed the package that was on the porch, and then he ran off down the driveway, and then a car pulled up the driveway, he hopped in it, and then they drove off," Matt Meyerdirk told reporters. "I was just like, Georgia, what’s going on here. What was that package, and she ended up looking it up, and it was the formula."

The parents say they purchased the formula from an overseas vendor amid the nationwide baby formula shortage. That package held a week's worth of food for Oliver, who was born six weeks premature and has trouble eating, according to the family.

"That’s the hard part is… this doesn’t matter to them, but it matters to us," Georgia Meyerdirk says. "I don’t think he feels any remorse, and the worst part is, he can’t sell that formula."

Luckily, the family says they were able to get some more food for their son. They're also planning on installing more surveillance cameras and sending their packages to either work or area drop boxes.