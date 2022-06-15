This Is The Best Aquarium In Michigan

Despite the fact the ocean covers more than 70 percent of the earth's surface, it's pretty much a mystery. According to the National Geographic Society, more than 80 percent of the ocean has never been mapped, explored — or even seen by humans. In fact, we have better maps of the surface of Mars and the moon than we do the bottom of the ocean, according to Gene Feldman (via NASA).

But there are still ways for people to catch a glimpse into the world under the sea, even if you don't live by an ocean. Just take a trip to your local aquarium. Or, better yet, take a trip to the best aquarium in your state.The Witty Fish compiled a list of the best aquarium's in every state. They named SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium as the best aquarium in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Sea Life Michigan may not be as large as some of the top national aquariums but it is well laid out with quality exhibits. It has Michigan’s only underwater ocean tunnel with over 500 creatures to include sharks and turtles. It also has a 360° shoaling ring exhibit where you can view the schooling behavior of flagtails and pilchards. You can feel good about spending your hard-earned money here as they are more than just an aquarium. They partner with the Michigan DNR to raise baby sturgeon and release them back into local waterways as well.

SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium is located at 4316 Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills, Michigan.