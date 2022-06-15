This Is The Best Aquarium In Missouri

Despite the fact the ocean covers more than 70 percent of the earth's surface, it's pretty much a mystery. According to the National Geographic Society, more than 80 percent of the ocean has never been mapped, explored — or even seen by humans. In fact, we have better maps of the surface of Mars and the moon than we do the bottom of the ocean, according to Gene Feldman (via NASA).

But there are still ways for people to catch a glimpse into the world under the sea, even if you don't live by an ocean. Just take a trip to your local aquarium. Or, better yet, take a trip to the best aquarium in your state.The Witty Fish compiled a list of the best aquarium's in every state. They named Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium as the best in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium is a big place with tons of interesting things to see. Between the aquarium exhibits and the wildlife museum plan to spend at least 3 hours in this mecca. Located in Springfield Missouri next to Bass Pro shops national headquarters this place is a destination unto itself. You will find 1.5 million gallons of water with 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, and birds. The wildlife museum is a massive 350,000 square feet with 1.5 miles of trails and exhibits.

Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium is located at 500 West Sunshine Street in Springfield, Missouri.