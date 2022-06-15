This Is The Best Aquarium In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 15, 2022

Close-Up Of Yellow Fish Swimming In Aquarium
Photo: Getty Images

Despite the fact the ocean covers more than 70 percent of the earth's surface, it's pretty much a mystery. According to the National Geographic Society, more than 80 percent of the ocean has never been mapped, explored — or even seen by humans. In fact, we have better maps of the surface of Mars and the moon than we do the bottom of the ocean, according to Gene Feldman (via NASA).

But there are still ways for people to catch a glimpse into the world under the sea, even if you don't live by an ocean. Just take a trip to your local aquarium. Or, better yet, take a trip to the best aquarium in your state.The Witty Fish compiled a list of the best aquarium's in every state. They named Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium as the best in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium is a big place with tons of interesting things to see. Between the aquarium exhibits and the wildlife museum plan to spend at least 3 hours in this mecca. Located in Springfield Missouri next to Bass Pro shops national headquarters this place is a destination unto itself. You will find 1.5 million gallons of water with 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, and birds. The wildlife museum is a massive 350,000 square feet with 1.5 miles of trails and exhibits. 

Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium is located at 500 West Sunshine Street in Springfield, Missouri.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.