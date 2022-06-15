This Is The Best Aquarium In Wisconsin

Despite the fact the ocean covers more than 70 percent of the earth's surface, it's pretty much a mystery. According to the National Geographic Society, more than 80 percent of the ocean has never been mapped, explored — or even seen by humans. In fact, we have better maps of the surface of Mars and the moon than we do the bottom of the ocean, according to Gene Feldman (via NASA).

But there are still ways for people to catch a glimpse into the world under the sea, even if you don't live by an ocean. Just take a trip to your local aquarium. Or, better yet, take a trip to the best aquarium in your state.The Witty Fish compiled a list of the best aquarium's in every state. They named the Reiman Aquarium at Discovery World as the best in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

Located at Discovery World in Milwaukee you will find the Reiman Aquarium. This aquarium takes you from the Great Lakes to the Caribbean with 10 different tanks. It begins with the fresh waters of Lake Michigan, to the St. Lawrence Seaway, the Florida Keys, and ultimately to the Caribbean.

The Reiman Aquarium at Discovery world is located at 500 North Harbor Drive in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.