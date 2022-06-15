This Is The Best Steakhouse In Chicago

Flank, skirt, ribeye, strip, or filet mignon; you name it, this popular steakhouse serves it. A steakhouse can be the answer to a fun night out with friends, a date night, or a family dinner, however; there is no reason needed to enjoy a hearty steak. There are many steakhouses sprinkled throughout the state, but only one can be the best.

According to a list compiled by Eat This, Not That, the best steakhouse in all of Chicago is Gibson's Bar & Steakhouse. Gibson's is known for their prime Angus steaks and Australian pasture-raised beef cuts. Their signature Chicago-cut steak is a whopping 22 ounces including the bone. This restaurant also serves an abundance of sides and a delicious carrot cake as a desert option.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the best place to order steak in Chicago:

"Gibson's is a Chicago classic, a well-established steak spot for special occasions and carnivorous cravings alike. Diners are able to choose from Prime Angus and pasture-raised Australian beef and an assortment of appetizers and sides. A good choice might be the Chicago cut—a 22-ounce, bone-in ribeye—followed by an enormous serving of carrot cake."

For more information regarding the best steakhouse in each state visit HERE.