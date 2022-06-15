This Is The Best Wine Bar In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye

June 15, 2022

Close up of toasting with wine.
Photo: Getty Images

What is better than a glass of wine poured at the best wine bar in the city? Perhaps, a glass of wine paired with a snack plate, enjoyed on a patio with a view of Lincoln Square. Regardless of your wine preference or venue, this timeless indoor/outdoor wine bar has you covered.

According to a list put together by Chicago Eater, the best wine bar patio in all of Chicago is Angelo's Wine Bar. Angelo's has been a Windy City staple since the 1960's, and one of its many selling points is the patio. They serve wine with Chicago-style pizza, and also offer snack flights with each bottle. The patio is a relaxing place to enjoy a glass of wine with friends or open a new bottle with a loved one.

Here is what Chicago Eater had to say about the best wine bar patio in the city:

"Angelo’s has been open since 1962, and over the past few years, it’s become even more of a Ravenswood hotspot by amping up its wine program. Try a wine and snack flight or pair a bottle with either a Chicago- or “Old World”-style pizza. Do it all while enjoying a quiet, relaxing evening on the patio."

For more of the best patios to drink wine at in Chicago visit HERE.

