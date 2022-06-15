This Is The Fastest Growing City In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

June 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of the fast-growing cities in North Carolina, ranging from small mountain towns to popular cities along the Atlantic Coast and everywhere in between.

So which North Carolina town is the fast-growing city in the state?

Charlotte

Charlotte is not only the most populated city in North Carolina, but it is also the city with the fastest growth over the last decade compared to other towns across the state. According to the report, the population of Charlotte has increased by 168,683 from 2010 to 2020. As of 2020, the city has a population of 874,579, making it the largest city in North Carolina and the 16 largest city in the country.

These are the fastest growing cities in North Carolina, according to the report:

  1. Charlotte
  2. Raleigh
  3. Durham
  4. Cary
  5. Greensboro
  6. Concord
  7. Winston-Salem
  8. Apex
  9. Wake Forest
  10. Mooresville
  11. Holly Springs
  12. Huntersville
  13. Fuquay-Varina
  14. Morrisville
  15. High Point
  16. Asheville
  17. Waxhaw
  18. Clayton
  19. Kannapolis
  20. Leland

Check out the full report here to see North Carolina's fastest-growing cities.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.