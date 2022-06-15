This Is The Fastest Growing City In North Carolina

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of the fast-growing cities in North Carolina, ranging from small mountain towns to popular cities along the Atlantic Coast and everywhere in between.

So which North Carolina town is the fast-growing city in the state?

Charlotte

Charlotte is not only the most populated city in North Carolina, but it is also the city with the fastest growth over the last decade compared to other towns across the state. According to the report, the population of Charlotte has increased by 168,683 from 2010 to 2020. As of 2020, the city has a population of 874,579, making it the largest city in North Carolina and the 16 largest city in the country.

These are the fastest growing cities in North Carolina, according to the report:

Charlotte Raleigh Durham Cary Greensboro Concord Winston-Salem Apex Wake Forest Mooresville Holly Springs Huntersville Fuquay-Varina Morrisville High Point Asheville Waxhaw Clayton Kannapolis Leland

Check out the full report here to see North Carolina's fastest-growing cities.