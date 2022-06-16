Bam Margera Found After Fleeing Rehab, Going Missing

Former Jackass and Viva La Bam star Bam Margera was found inside a nearby hotel Wednesday (June 15) after fleeing from a Florida rehab facility and being reported missing earlier this week.

Sources close to Margera told TMZ that the reality star and former pro skateboarder was located by police and a crisis intervention team and escorted him back to the treatment center, which he complied with.

On Wednesday, TMZ ﻿reported that Margera, 42, fled the Delray Beach treatment center, which he was attending as part of a court order, after telling its manager that he was unhappy with its services, according to a Delray Beach Police report.

The report states that Margera told the manager that he instead planned to check himself into a different rehab center in the area before leaving in a black sedan.

Facility staff members said Margera didn't appear to be a danger to himself or others during the time of his departure. Local authorities searched for the 42-year-old on Monday and have not yet been able to locate him.