Charlie Puth Announces Jungkook Collaboration In New TikTok
By Yashira C.
June 17, 2022
Charlie Puth and Jungkook of BTS have a collaboration coming our way soon! The "Light Switch" singer made the announcement in a fun new TikTok tonight (June 16.)
The song titled "Left and Right" will be a single on Puth's upcoming album Charlie. In the clip, Puth is seen pretending to call Jungkook on the phone and instructing him on how to sing the song. Later in the video, a snippet of the song is shared. "Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook) !! Link in bio. (If we get 500,000 pre saves I’ll drop it on June 24)" wrote Puth in the caption. "JUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION," wrote one fan in the comments while another wrote "Charlie that countdown was the biggest tease. but this was so worth it!!!"
Earlier this week, BTS announced that they would be taking a hiatus to focus on solo projects. HYBE, the South Korean entertainment company behind the K-pop group, later clarified the news in a statement. "BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time," they wrote. Jimin said previously in an interview: “We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans."