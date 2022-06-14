BTS Announce Hiatus To Focus On Solo Projects

RM also said he wants to take the time to think about BTS' new direction as individuals and as a group. The rest of the group revealed that it was a tough decision to come to and felt like they were letting down their fans.

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans,” said Jimin. “I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

Every member of BTS, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope (who will headline Lollapalooza), and V has released solo music. Their latest anthology album Proof is a perfect note to end the era as it contains new music as well as their hits, debut singles, and demos.