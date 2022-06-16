Deleted Tweet Suggests This Texas City Would Be A 2026 World Cup Host

Uh oh. A deleted tweet might have just spoiled the good news for a city bidding to be one of 16 total 2026 World Cup hosts.

We'll know what cities were selected to host the 2026 World Cup on Thursday (June 16) at 4 p.m. CT on FS1, but a tweet from the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority suggests H-Town might have made the cut, according to Chron.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was posted just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday (June 15). It said: "Join us this Friday in celebrating Houston awarded as a host city for the 2026 World Cup!" It went on to detail plans for the celebration, as well as a graphic that said, "Houston 2026 World Cup Celebration Party!"

Shortly after the tweet was shared and deleted, the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority posted a new tweet with new language: "*IF* Houston is selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup there will be a celebration party on Friday, June 17th. Again, if selected, details will be posted after the FIFA Announcement."

Houston's NRG Stadium isn't the only host in the running for the 2026 World Cup. AT&T Stadium in Arlington is also on the list.