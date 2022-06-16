Drake Announces Release Date For Surprise Album 'HONESTLY, NEVERMIND'

"7th studio album “HONESTLY, NEVERMIND” out at midnight," Drake confirmed.



The surprise album announcement comes a few weeks after the 35-year-old rapper secured a "Lebron-sized" deal with his longtime label Universal Music Group. According to reports, UMG's Sir Lucian Grainge convinced Drake to re-sign with the company after the OVO Sound founder agreed to a major record deal that covers recordings, publishing, merchandise and visual media projects. The exact number wasn't confirmed, however, industry insiders estimated that the deal may be worth $400 million or more.



HONESTLY, NEVERMIND will serve as the follow-up to his previous LP Certified Lover Boy. The 21-track album features his most recent smash hits like "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug, "Fair Trade" featuring Travis Scott, "Girls Want Girls" featuring Lil Baby, "Knife Talk" featuring 21 Savage and Project as well as other collaborations with JAY-Z, Giveon, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi and Tems.



Look out for Drake's new album dropping at midnight.

