Drake Announces Release Date For Surprise Album 'HONESTLY, NEVERMIND'

By Tony M. Centeno

June 16, 2022

Drake
Drake doesn't need a reason to drop new music. The Canadian rapper just teased the arrival of his next body of work and he's releasing it in just a few hours.

On Thursday, June 16, Drake took to Instagram to reveal the arrival of his seventh studio album entitled HONESTLY, NEVERMIND. Drizzy simply dropped the album's artwork and confirmed that it would arrive everywhere at midnight on Friday. The artwork only features the album's title in diamond-colored font. He didn't include any other details about the LP, but fan's won't have to wait long to find out everything about the album.

"7th studio album “HONESTLY, NEVERMIND” out at midnight," Drake confirmed.

The surprise album announcement comes a few weeks after the 35-year-old rapper secured a "Lebron-sized" deal with his longtime label Universal Music Group. According to reports, UMG's Sir Lucian Grainge convinced Drake to re-sign with the company after the OVO Sound founder agreed to a major record deal that covers recordings, publishing, merchandise and visual media projects. The exact number wasn't confirmed, however, industry insiders estimated that the deal may be worth $400 million or more.

HONESTLY, NEVERMIND will serve as the follow-up to his previous LP Certified Lover Boy. The 21-track album features his most recent smash hits like "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug, "Fair Trade" featuring Travis Scott, "Girls Want Girls" featuring Lil Baby, "Knife Talk" featuring 21 Savage and Project as well as other collaborations with JAY-Z, Giveon, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi and Tems.

Look out for Drake's new album dropping at midnight.

