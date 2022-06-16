Guy Fieri To Open Restaurant In Downtown Phoenix

Phoenix, it's time for you to take a trip to Flavortown!

Guy Fieri is bringing his American Kitchen + Bar to Phoenix — and it's opening sooner than you think. Located next to Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, Guy Fieri's Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar is set to open on June 21 after a soft opening that happened this week, according to 12 News.

This marks the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's first sit-down restaurant in Arizona. Last year, Fieri opened Flavortown Kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant chain, in the region.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Here's a short bio about Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar to get you excited: "Take a trip into Flavortown with Guy's American Kitchen & Bar! This casual dining experience features "Real Deal" Guy signature recipes from award winning burgers, championship BBQ, and serious Big Eat dishes. Guy's scratch made recipes extend out into the bar with "Off da Hook" hand crafted cocktails, craft beers, and Guy's very own Hunt & Ryde wines."