Horrifying Details From Nipsey Hussle's Death Emerge During Suspect's Trial

According to McKinney's statement, Holder allegedly shot Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, ten times. Holder then walked over to Hussle's body and kicked him in the head before he left. McKinney showed the jury images and videos of the shooting, which shows Holder fleeing the scene while carrying a semiautomatic gun and a revolver. Asghedom's cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds to the head and torso. However, the prosecutor revealed that another bullet had "transected" the rapper's spine, which would've left him paralyzed for life if he had survived the attack.



Holder was also a Rollin' 60s Crip, which is the same gang Asghedom was affiliated with. His public defender, Aaron Jansen, argued that Holder feared for his life after the rapper told him that he had heard a rumor that he was working with police. Jansen even included scenes from The Godfather Part II and Scarface as a part of his presentation before he was forced to stop due to an objection. McKinney continued to inform the jurors about the themes of the case like gang culture and the issues that snitching cause.



“Respect is everything," McKinney explained. "Reputation is everything. It’s a different play on respect than you’re used to. It’s kind of a perverse definition of respect … a lot of blood has been shed, not only in that gang, but in gangs across the county, over this concept of respect.”



The trial is expected to last for about two weeks. Jurors are expected to hear testimony from at least 15 witnesses. If Holder is convicted, he could receive a de facto life sentence. Yet, due to state law, he would be eligible for parole.