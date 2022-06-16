Lee Brice Performs At Ohio Event To Support Military Families

Country superstar Lee Brice held an intimate concert in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday to benefit Folds of Honor, according to FOX News.

Folds of Honor is an organization that provides educational scholarships for the dependents, spouses and children of fallen or permanently disabled soldiers. Since it was founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney of the United States Air Force, the organization has raised millions of dollars and donated 35,000 scholarships.

“I’ve always supported the military, but Folds of Honor just kind of...we just fell in love with just exactly what they do and the people that run it,” Brice said (via FOX News). “We just love to be apart of these events and you know, we had a party and everybody had a great show and had a good time but everybody knew why we were there.”

Brice has been a supporter of Folds Of Honor for over ten years. He regularly performs at shows all over the country in support of the organization and even started his own chapter in Nashville, Tennessee.

“For what they do, they support the families of fallen heroes and that’s really, truly what it’s all about,” Brice added (via FOX News). “So many kids now have had a future and gone to college and stuff like that because of Folds of Honor giving back to the families who are left alone, you know, left behind when their loved one is taken from them in service so what they do is just very easy to get behind and that’s why we’re here; we love it.”

For more information about Folds of Honor, head here.