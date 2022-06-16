Massive Alligator's Mating Call Caught On Camera In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

June 16, 2022

A Florida woman witnessed a fascinating moment in nature during her drive. Evelyn Bell told Newsweek she was cruising on Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive in Orange County when she heard some loud noises in the area. After following the sounds, she found a huge alligator performing its mating call.

The footage, which was posted on Facebook on June 12, shows the reptile making low, bellowing sounds while its tail was raised in the air. Bell assures viewers she filmed the encounter safely in her car.

"This is how we do it on a Sunday morning," she wrote. Commentators were quick to joke that the eligible bachelor was bellowing for Bell.

"Apparently he thinks you’re cute," one user says.

"Now he sits back to wait and see if he sounded sexy enough," another viewer posted.

Gator Alley Farm explains that the alligator's actions are part of the species' complex mating ritual.

"Males typically slap the water with their jaws and lift their tails high, causing vibrations throughout the swamp," according to the farm's website. "We like to call this their 'water dance,.'"

The mating call may be considered late by most wildlife experts. Alligator mating season runs from April through June, but courtship typically begins during the first month. Actual mating happens during May and June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.