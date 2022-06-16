Massive Alligator's Mating Call Caught On Camera In Florida

A Florida woman witnessed a fascinating moment in nature during her drive. Evelyn Bell told Newsweek she was cruising on Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive in Orange County when she heard some loud noises in the area. After following the sounds, she found a huge alligator performing its mating call.

The footage, which was posted on Facebook on June 12, shows the reptile making low, bellowing sounds while its tail was raised in the air. Bell assures viewers she filmed the encounter safely in her car.

"This is how we do it on a Sunday morning," she wrote. Commentators were quick to joke that the eligible bachelor was bellowing for Bell.

"Apparently he thinks you’re cute," one user says.

"Now he sits back to wait and see if he sounded sexy enough," another viewer posted.

Gator Alley Farm explains that the alligator's actions are part of the species' complex mating ritual.

"Males typically slap the water with their jaws and lift their tails high, causing vibrations throughout the swamp," according to the farm's website. "We like to call this their 'water dance,.'"

The mating call may be considered late by most wildlife experts. Alligator mating season runs from April through June, but courtship typically begins during the first month. Actual mating happens during May and June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.