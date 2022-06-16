Mike Judge Reveals How Beavis And Butt-Head Revival Adapts To 21st Century

By Katrina Nattress

June 16, 2022

Beavis and Butt-Head are making their (not so) triumphant return, but will Mike Judge let his slacker characters live in the '90s forever, or will they adjust to life in the 21st century?

During a chat with Consequence at the Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe premiere, Judge explained that Beavis and Butt-Head will be critiquing much more than just music videos in the upcoming two-season revival. "There’s just so much to watch. We were limited to [music videos] on MTV, but the world is cluttered with so much video now,” he explained. “Now, whatever the demographic that was watching music videos [in the ’90s] is probably watching this kind of TikTok stuff. And we all watch YouTube.”

The creator did admit that the concept of watching people watch YouTube is not anything new these days, but while “there’s a lot of YouTubers who are watching stuff, not that many of them are animated. So.”

Though he was able to adapt his characters to present day, Judge admitted it was a bit of a challenge. “It’s harder than it looks to write Beavis and Butt-Head because they’re so dumb," he said. "They can’t figure stuff out. Things sort of have to happen to them. I watched a lot of Clouseau movies and Cheech and Chong and that stuff is really well done. Like I say, it’s harder to write than you’d think, but I think I’m pretty happy with the way we brought them into the future.”

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is set to premiere June 23 on Paramount+, with the series revival arriving later this year. Watch the movie's trailer above.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.