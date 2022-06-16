See Lady Gaga's Response To A Song Written About Her

Lady Gaga has shared her thoughts on a new song named after her by Grace Gaustad.

The pop track is simply titled "Gaga" and namedrops several iconic musicians including Madonna and Rihanna. Gaustad sings in the chorus: “Baby, I just wanna be a rockstar / Dancing like a virgin like Madonna / Flashing lights, I’m front row with Rihanna / On the edge of glory like I’m Gaga, Gaga.” Gaustad shared a heartfelt message about the singer after releasing the track.“This song and video is one of the most important things I’ve ever released because it’s a tribute to the woman who made me want to follow my dreams in the first place. @ladygaga Thank you for being you," she said.

The "Hold My Hand" singer had nothing but good things to say about the song. She wrote on Twitter, “Grace and I share a vocal coach who is deeply meaningful to us both and changed our lives, through him I found her and she found me. So proud of her and feel touched she wrote a song inspired by me. Love her! Check it out!”

See Gaga's response and check out the music video below. Gaga is also reportedly in early talks to join the Joker 2 cast as Harley Quinn. Read more about it here.