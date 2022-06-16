Washington Woman Arrested At Massage Parlor Accused Of Prostitution

A 39-year-old Washington woman is facing charges after authorities say a prostitution victim escaped her clutches, according to KOMO. The Renton Police Department and SWAT members stormed Q Spa on NE 4th Street Wednesday morning (June 15).

The woman, who wasn't identified, was arrested on suspicion of attempted promoted prostitution and unlawful imprisonment, police say. She's also accused of running a massage parlor and spa as a place where workers were sexually exploited.

A victim told investigators she was an employee at the parlor but was expected to provide sexual services to clients, authorities say. She was reportedly held against her will at the business but managed to break free and call the cops.

Business owners and customers told reporters they were shocked at the sudden appearance of the SWAT team.

“There were two SWAT vehicles and probably 25 to 30 police officers surrounding with shields and guns,” Edward Tasca, who works nearby, told reporters. “They broke in, had to break down the door.”

Another witness says they heard flash bangs go off and felt the building shake from the force of the blast.

“We could hear the SWAT team up the road yelling, ‘Come out with your hands up’ with the megaphone, and then a flash bang went off, shook the windows,” Kevin Thompson, who also works near the spa, recalls.

Police say they will forward the case to the city attorney and business licensing office, per KOMO.