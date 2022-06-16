What To Order At The Best Chocolate Shop In Missouri

Calling all chocoholics: This one's for you. We know you can't resit the temptation of a perfectly sweet chocolate confection that melts in your mouth. Whether it's caramel-filled or sea-salted, every piece of chocolate is a work of art — but they are not all created equal. If you're eager to learn which chocolatier is the very best in your state, and which of their treat you should try, look no further.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best chocolate shops in the United States. In addition, they hand-picked what they thought was the very best chocolate treat served in each shop. They used Yelp to make their picks, utilizing an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for each business. They determined that Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolates in Kansas City is the best chocolatier in Missouri, and suggested everyone try the bananas foster chocolate. Here's what they had to say about it:

"We are so lucky to have a gem like Christopher Elbow in Kansas City. If you are wanting to try different flavors, stop by on a first Friday when the chocolates are a dollar apiece," wrote one Yelp reviewer. We'd be happy to spend more than a dollar on these beautiful chocolate truffles, especially the bananas foster version for a fruity, fun flavor.