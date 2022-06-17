Dads, You Can Get Free Gas This Weekend In Texas! Here's When And Where

By Dani Medina

June 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're a dad in North Texas, listen up!

North Texas Honda Dealers has an amazing Father's Day present for you — free gas! Local gas stations will be getting a visit from dealers at the pump to relieve you of the rising price of gas, according to CW33. And no, it doesn't matter what car you drive.

What's the catch, you might be asking. There isn't one! Just show a family picture with the dealer at the pump. "It's our job to be helpful," North Texas Honda Dealers said in a tweet.

On Friday (June 17), dealers will be at the Valero at 10880 N. Beach Street in Fort Worth from 11 a.m. to noon. On Sunday (June 19), dealers will be at the Valero at 3272 Parkwood Blvd. in Frisco from 11 a.m. to noon.

Need a last-minute Father's Day gift? Click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.