Dads, You Can Get Free Gas This Weekend In Texas! Here's When And Where

If you're a dad in North Texas, listen up!

North Texas Honda Dealers has an amazing Father's Day present for you — free gas! Local gas stations will be getting a visit from dealers at the pump to relieve you of the rising price of gas, according to CW33. And no, it doesn't matter what car you drive.

What's the catch, you might be asking. There isn't one! Just show a family picture with the dealer at the pump. "It's our job to be helpful," North Texas Honda Dealers said in a tweet.

On Friday (June 17), dealers will be at the Valero at 10880 N. Beach Street in Fort Worth from 11 a.m. to noon. On Sunday (June 19), dealers will be at the Valero at 3272 Parkwood Blvd. in Frisco from 11 a.m. to noon.

