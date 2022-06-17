Former NASCAR Driver Clint Bowyer Involved In Deadly Crash

Former NASCAR driver and current FOX Sports analyst Clint Bowyer was involved in a fatal crash that killed a 47-year-old woman earlier this month in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Local authorities completed their investigation of the incident, confirming that Bowyer, 43, an Emporia, Kansas native, struck the woman as she was walking on the ramp of U.S. 54 westbound on June 5, a Lake Ozark Police Department crash report obtained by FOX 4 on Friday (June 17) concluded.

Bowyer immediately hit his breaks when he realized the crash occurred and called 911, according to the crash report. First responders attempted to help the woman, identified as Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, Missouri, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bowyer's vehicle was reported to have sustained significant damage to his windshield directly in front of the driver seat and heavy damage on the front left side following the crash.

Police said Bowyer showed zero signs of impairment at the scene and provided a roadside sample of blood alcohol content, which registered at .000.

A crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine was found where the women's belongings were located and she was believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of her death, according to the police report.

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me," Bowyer said in a statement on behalf of his Clint Bowyer Racing obtained by FOX 4. "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

The crash took place shortly after Bowyer concluded coverage for the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside St. Louis for FOX Sports.

The former NASCAR driver was absent from FOX Sports' coverage at Sonoma Raceway in California and the company said the analyst was handling an unspecified "personal matter" at the time.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy," FOX Sports said in a statement responding to the report of Bowyer's crash on Friday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”