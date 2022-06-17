Here’s The Best Sushi Restaurant In Florida

Sushi is not only delicious but it can be enjoyed throughout the day. Whether you’re grabbing some for lunch or eating a roll as a snack, it rarely disappoints. It also helps that this Japanese dish can be stuffed with all kinds of ingredients, from fish and veggies to different sauces drizzled on top.

If you’re feeling hungry, LoveFood found the best sushi joints in every state:

“We've scoured the country for the best Japanese restaurants, serving everything from signature rolls and traditional nigiri (rice topped with seafood) to innovative twists on the signatures.”

When it comes to Florida, writers chose Makoto! They also explained why they picked this Japanese restaurant:

“You're in for a real treat at Miami's Makoto. It's named after chef Makoto Okuwa, who puts a contemporary twist on traditional Japanese cuisine and serves up his creations in a bright, design-led setting – think coral-pink walls, giant florals and bold light fittings. The sushi menu is straightforward but sophisticated. Go for the "Sushi Sampler" and try the uramaki rolls (inside-out rolls) with ingredients like spicy scallops or yellowtail. There are vegan options too."