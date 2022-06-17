Here's Why Joey Bada$$ Had To Push His New Album Back

"Right now, it’s unclear how long I’ll have to postpone it but my hope is no more than 2 weeks," he continued. "I wanted to have a new date before I told you guys but it’s out of my control 😞"



Joey Bada$$ first revealed his plans for his 2000 album back in May. He made the announcement by posting a trailer that features a new song produced by Statik Selektah. Prior to that, Bada$$ had released two new songs, "Head High" and "The REVENGE," after he took a brief hiatus from music to focus on his acting career. The album's title indicates that it may be a sequel to his debut mixtape 1999, which dropped 10 years ago this month.



A few hours after he pushed back the album, Drake announced his surprise album on social media. Some people believed that Bada$$ pushed his album back because of Drizzy's new project, but he made sure to dead that rumor real quick.



"Y’all thinking I pushed my album back because drake is comedy," he tweeted on Friday, June 17. "Can’t say I ain’t happy tho hahaha.



The minor setback arrived right before he joined forces with Chance The Rapper for their new collaboration "The Highs & The Lows." Given the three previous records he dropped earlier this year, it's possible that their new song could land on Chano's upcoming album. When it comes to Joey's album though, the 27-year-old said he might have a new album update by Monday.