Kevin Gates Delivers His Long-Awaited Album 'Khaza'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 17, 2022
Kevin Gates has been teasing the arrival of his new album for months. After serving up new songs each month since April, the Baton Rouge native has finally delivered his third studio album.
On Friday, June 17, Kevin Gates released his long-awaited album Khaza via Bread Winners Alumni/Atlantic Records. Khaza comes equipped with 19 new tracks including the "Intro," which he released last week, "Bad For Me," and "Big Lyfe." It comprises of production from DJ Chose, Nick Mira, T-Minus and others while Three 6 Mafia co-founder Juicy J acts as the sole feature on the album's first single "Thinking With My D**k".
My new album KHAZA out now 💪🦅 https://t.co/FWKYDkn78I pic.twitter.com/uGWJQHXmmt— Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) June 17, 2022
Next up in our celebration of #BlackMusicMonth is Kevin Gates! Swipe to read what’s inspired Kevin to make music and be sure to listen to his new album “Khaza” out everywhere tonight https://t.co/SelXpSvOGc pic.twitter.com/GkqXhdoyLM— Atlantic Records (@AtlanticRecords) June 16, 2022
The album also features "Truth Be Told," which contains a sample from Gotye & Kimbra's "Somebody That You Used to Know." Gates' new body of work serves as the follow-up to his 2019 I'm Him album. That project holds 17 tracks with no features. Since then, the 36-year-old rapper has delivered other successful records like "Facts" (2019), "Broken Love" featuring the late Mo3 and "Power" featuring Dermont Kennedy. He also dropped off his Only the Generals, Pt. II mixtape in 2021.
A few days before the album dropped, Kevin Gates delivered an explicit freestyle over Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin." In his "Super General" freestyle, Gates speaks on the status of his friendship with Moneybagg Yo and describes his sexual fantasies with Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Rubi Rose. Rose marveled at his freaky bars but Gates hasn't heard from Bey or Nicki yet.
Listen to Kevin Gates' Khaza album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE