Kevin Gates Delivers His Long-Awaited Album 'Khaza'

The album also features "Truth Be Told," which contains a sample from Gotye & Kimbra's "Somebody That You Used to Know." Gates' new body of work serves as the follow-up to his 2019 I'm Him album. That project holds 17 tracks with no features. Since then, the 36-year-old rapper has delivered other successful records like "Facts" (2019), "Broken Love" featuring the late Mo3 and "Power" featuring Dermont Kennedy. He also dropped off his Only the Generals, Pt. II mixtape in 2021.



A few days before the album dropped, Kevin Gates delivered an explicit freestyle over Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin." In his "Super General" freestyle, Gates speaks on the status of his friendship with Moneybagg Yo and describes his sexual fantasies with Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Rubi Rose. Rose marveled at his freaky bars but Gates hasn't heard from Bey or Nicki yet.



Listen to Kevin Gates' Khaza album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE