Kevin Gates Surprises Crowd With Viral Mardi Gras Guy

Kevin Gates brought Mardi Gras back to Louisiana over the weekend with a very special guest.

During his performance of "Thinking with My D---" at the Cajundome on Saturday (April 30), the Louisiana native brought out the viral TikTok sensation who singlehandedly caused a revival of the 2013 song.

The viral man, whose name is Steven Barbosa, joined Gates on stage wearing the outfit he wore in the original video — the blue striped polo, Mardi Gras beads and of course, the American Flag cup. Videos of the performance making the rounds on social media show the crowd going wild when Barbosa came out from backstage. Barbosa and Gates hugged it out at the end of the performance, as seen in the video the "2 Phones" rapper shared on Instagram with the caption, "Last night, incredible."

Videos of Barbosa swirling the Internet when the video first went viral included fans recreating his dance moves, plus a revival of "Thinking with My D---." According to Hot New Hip Hop, the song reentered the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot 100 list earlier this year.

Warning: The attached videos contain explicit language.