A 13-year-old boy is now facing a manslaughter charge after shooting his 15-year-old friend with a gun he thought was unloaded.

The 15-year-old boy, who was identified as Isaac Rodriguez, died Wednesday (June 15) after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Kiest Ridge Drive in Dallas.

The 13-year-old boy, who has not been identified due to his age, was taken into custody on Friday (June 17).

At first, the 13-year-old teen told police that Rodriguez shot himself. But officials later determined that he pulled the trigger of a gun he believed to have been empty.

Rodriguez's mother said the boys were best friends, according to FOX 4.