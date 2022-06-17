Texas Teen Shoots 15-Year-Old Best Friend With Gun He Thought Was Unloaded

By Dani Medina

June 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A 13-year-old boy is now facing a manslaughter charge after shooting his 15-year-old friend with a gun he thought was unloaded.

The 15-year-old boy, who was identified as Isaac Rodriguez, died Wednesday (June 15) after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Kiest Ridge Drive in Dallas.

The 13-year-old boy, who has not been identified due to his age, was taken into custody on Friday (June 17).

At first, the 13-year-old teen told police that Rodriguez shot himself. But officials later determined that he pulled the trigger of a gun he believed to have been empty.

Rodriguez's mother said the boys were best friends, according to FOX 4.

