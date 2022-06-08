Uvalde Victims, Sweethearts To Be Buried Next To Each Other

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Xavier James Lopez were elementary school sweethearts. It started out with an innocent crush, and then they would pass notes in class. Annabell would even carry a photo of Xavier around her neck and would wear it during his baseball games. The couple would text each other, "I love you," their parents later found out, according to ABC News.

On May 24, Annabell and Xavier were given awards at an honor roll ceremony at Robb Elementary School. Annabell's mother joked that her daughter's smarts "rubbed off on him," she told ABC News. Hours later, a gunman entered the school and Annabell and Xavier were among the 19 children killed that day.

Later this week, the two 10-year-old children will be buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde. The victims' mothers, Monica Gallegos and Felicha Martinez, arranged for their children to be buried next to one another. "I'm not ready," Gallegos said as she made the final preparations for her daughter's funeral. Their funerals were held earlier this week.