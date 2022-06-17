Vince McMahon To Make Live WWE TV Appearance Amid Departure

Vince McMahon will appear on the live broadcast of SmackDown Friday (June 17) night hours after his decision to step down as WWE chairman and CEO.

"Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX," WWE tweeted along with a graphic of McMahon.

WWE announced McMahon had voluntarily stepped down from his responsibilities amid an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct, the company announced in a news release shared on Friday morning.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” McMahon said in the joint release on behalf of WWE and its Board of Directors.