Visit The Best Fair In Minnesota

Fairs and festivals are hallmarks of the summer time. There's just something about washing down funnel cake with one of the largest cups of lemonade in human history while you wait in line for the ferris wheel that makes everything feel better.

The Minnesota State Fair took place August 23 through September 3, 2018 in St. Paul. Since the weather is still quite warm that time of year, you might be inclined to forget that St. Paul has been referred to as “another Siberia, unfit for habitation.” At least that’s what one New York reporter said of St. Paul in 1885. Offended by this outrageous and unfounded attack on its city, the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce decided to prove not only that St. Paul was habitable, but also that its citizens were very much alive and well—all winter long. This is how the Winter Carnival was born. The first Winter Carnival was held just one year later in St. Paul in 1886. It commenced with the crowning of “King Boreas the First” and featured an ice palace made from the ice of Minnesota lakes. The ice palace has since evolved into an internationally recognized icon for the Winter Carnival, which has taken place sporadically until 1946, when it became a permanent annual event. Today, the festival includes bobsledding and ice horse-racing. The events also serve to bring the community closer together, including members of nearby Native American tribes.

