2 Actors Killed In Car Crash While Filming Netflix Show

By Dani Medina

June 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Two actors were killed and six other crew members were injured in a car accident near the Mexico location where the Netflix show The Chosen One is being filmed.

The van reportedly flipped on its side on a dirt road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula, according to TMZ. The crew was on its way from Mulege to Santa Rosalia, where The Chosen One is being filmed.

The victims have not been identified yet.

The Chosen One hasn't been released yet. A description for the show reads: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

It's important to note that this report does not concern another TV show by the same name about three doctors working on a Zika vaccine.

This story is developing.

