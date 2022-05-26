Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In June 2022
By Dani Medina
May 26, 2022
Photo: Netflix, Paramount Pictures
May has came and went. That means it's time for new Netflix titles! The streaming giant is bringing back some old classics — like Titanic, Dumb and Dumber and Edge of Seventeen — and is adding some binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From Season 6 of Peaky Blinders to Anchorman and The Amazing Spider-Man, there's something for everyone! Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in June 2022:
June 1
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy (2004)
- Dear John (2010)
- Dumb and Dumber (1994)
- Edge of Seventeen (1998)
- Eraser (1996)
- His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)
- Iluzja / Illusion (2022)
- Lean on Me (1989)
- Léon: The Professional (1994)
- Life as We Know It (2010)
- Mission Impossible Movie Collection:
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
- The Boy (2016)
- The Departed (2006)
- The Fighter (2010)
- The Girl Next Door
- The Hurt Locker (2008)
- The Players Club
- Titanic (1997)
- Troy (2004)
- Vegas Vacation (1997)
- We Die Young (2019)
- We Are Marshall (2006)
June 2
- #ABTalks (Season 2)
- Bashar Shorts (Season 1)
- Borgen: Power and Glory (Season 1)
- Change Days (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
- Detak / Heartbeat (2020)
- Plastic Island / Pulau Plastik (2022)
- Story Of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness (2021)
- The DUFF (2015)
June 3
- As The Crow Flies (Season 1)
- Floor is Lava (Season 2)
- Interceptor (2022)
- Legacies (Season 4)
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Season 1)
- Surviving Summer (Season 1)
- The Perfect Mother (Season 1)
- Two Summers (Season 1)
June 5
- Straight Up (2019)
June 6
- Action Pack (Season 2)
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (2022)
June 7
- That’s My Time with David Letterman (Part 1)
June 8
- Baby Fever (Season 1)
- El paseo 6 (2021)
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (2022)
- Hustle (2022)
- Keep Sweet Pray and Obey (Limited Series)
June 9
- Rhythm + Flow Nouvelle Ecole (Season 1)
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (2022)
June 10
- Breaded Life (2021)
- Closet Monster (2015)
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022)
- Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget (2022)
- First Kill (Season 1)
- Intimacy (Season 1)
- Peaky Blinders (Season 6)
- Top Gear (Seasons 27 and 28)
- Trees of Peace (2022)
- Vice (2018)
June 11
- Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (2022)
June 12
- That’s My Time with David Letterman (Part 2)
June 13
- Charlie’s Colorforms City (Multiple New Seasons)
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (2022)
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021)
June 14
- Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians.
- Jennifer Lopez: Halftime (2022) N – Documentary on the life and career of Jennifer Lopez.
- The Mole (Seasons 3-4)
June 15
- Centauro (2022)
- Front Cover (2016)
- God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1)
- Heart Parade (2022)
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1)
- Maldivas (Season 1)
- The Wrath of God (2022)
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Limited Series)
June 16
- Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 1)
- Karma’s World Music Videos (Volume 2)
- Love & Anarchy (Season 2)
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (2022)
- Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (2022)
- Speed Kills (2018)
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2016)
June 17
- Rainbow High (Season 2)
- She (Season 2)
- Spiderhead (2022)
- The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022)
- The War Next-door (Season 2)
- You Don’t Know Me (Season 1)
June 18
- Alchemy of Souls (Season 1)
- Charmed (Season 4)
- Spriggan (Season 1)
June 19
- Civil: Ben Crump (2022)
- It (2017)
June 20
- Doom Of Love (2022)
- Philomena (2013)
June 21
- All That (Seasons 2-3)
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (2022)
- Kenan and Kel (Seasons 1-2)
- Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (Seasons 1-2)
- The Future Of… (Season 1)
- Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2)
June 22
- Love & Gelato (2022)
- ONE PIECE (New Seasons)
- Sing 2 (2021)
- Snowflake Mountain (Season 1)
- The Hidden Lives of Pets (Season 1)
- The Mist (2007)
- The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)
June 23
- First Class (Season 1)
- Queen (Season 1)
June 24
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 2)
- Legacies (Season 4)
- Man Vs Bee (Season 1)
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Season 1)
- The Man From Toronto (2022)
June 25
- Grey’s Anatomy (Season 18)
June 26
- Best of the Netflix is a Joke Festival (2022)
June 27
- Cafe Minamdang (Season 1)
- Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (2022)
June 28
- Blasted (2022)
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022)
June 29
- Beauty (2022)
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1)
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Season 1)
- The Upshaws (Season 2)
June 30
- Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1)
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
- Sharkdog (Season 2)
