Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In June 2022

By Dani Medina

May 26, 2022

Photo: Netflix, Paramount Pictures

May has came and went. That means it's time for new Netflix titles! The streaming giant is bringing back some old classics — like Titanic, Dumb and Dumber and Edge of Seventeen — and is adding some binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From Season 6 of Peaky Blinders to Anchorman and The Amazing Spider-Man, there's something for everyone! Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in June 2022:

June 1

  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy (2004)
  • Dear John (2010)
  • Dumb and Dumber (1994)
  • Edge of Seventeen (1998)
  • Eraser (1996)
  • His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)
  • Iluzja / Illusion (2022)
  • Lean on Me (1989)
  • Léon: The Professional (1994)
  • Life as We Know It (2010)
  • Mission Impossible Movie Collection:
    • Mission: Impossible
    • Mission: Impossible II
    • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
  • Soul Plane (2004)
  • Steel Magnolias (1989)
  • The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
  • The Boy (2016)
  • The Departed (2006)
  • The Fighter (2010)
  • The Girl Next Door
  • The Hurt Locker (2008)
  • The Players Club
  • Titanic (1997)
  • Troy (2004)
  • Vegas Vacation (1997)
  • We Die Young (2019)
  • We Are Marshall (2006)

June 2

  • #ABTalks (Season 2)
  • Bashar Shorts (Season 1)
  • Borgen: Power and Glory (Season 1)
  • Change Days (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
  • Detak / Heartbeat (2020)
  • Plastic Island / Pulau Plastik (2022)
  • Story Of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness (2021)
  • The DUFF (2015)

June 3

  • As The Crow Flies (Season 1)
  • Floor is Lava (Season 2)
  • Interceptor (2022)
  • Legacies (Season 4)
  • Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Season 1)
  • Surviving Summer (Season 1)
  • The Perfect Mother (Season 1)
  • Two Summers (Season 1)

June 5

  • Straight Up (2019)

June 6

  • Action Pack (Season 2)
  • Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (2022)

June 7

  • That’s My Time with David Letterman (Part 1)

June 8

  • Baby Fever (Season 1)
  • El paseo 6 (2021)
  • Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (2022)
  • Hustle (2022)
  • Keep Sweet Pray and Obey (Limited Series)

June 9

  • Rhythm + Flow Nouvelle Ecole (Season 1)
  • Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (2022)

June 10

  • Breaded Life (2021)
  • Closet Monster (2015)
  • Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022)
  • Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget (2022)
  • First Kill (Season 1)
  • Intimacy (Season 1)
  • Peaky Blinders (Season 6)
  • Top Gear (Seasons 27 and 28)
  • Trees of Peace (2022)
  • Vice (2018)

June 11

  • Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (2022)

June 12

  • That’s My Time with David Letterman (Part 2)

June 13

  • Charlie’s Colorforms City (Multiple New Seasons)
  • Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (2022)
  • Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021)

June 14

  • Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (2022) N – Netflix is a Joke Festival – Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians.
  • Jennifer Lopez: Halftime (2022) N – Documentary on the life and career of Jennifer Lopez.
  • The Mole (Seasons 3-4)

June 15

  • Centauro (2022)
  • Front Cover (2016)
  • God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1)
  • Heart Parade (2022)
  • Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1)
  • Maldivas (Season 1)
  • The Wrath of God (2022)
  • Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Limited Series)

June 16

  • Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 1)
  • Karma’s World Music Videos (Volume 2)
  • Love & Anarchy (Season 2)
  • Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (2022)
  • Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (2022)
  • Speed Kills (2018)
  • Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2016)

June 17

  • Rainbow High (Season 2)
  • She (Season 2)
  • Spiderhead (2022)
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022)
  • The War Next-door (Season 2)
  • You Don’t Know Me (Season 1)

June 18

  • Alchemy of Souls (Season 1)
  • Charmed (Season 4)
  • Spriggan (Season 1)

June 19

  • Civil: Ben Crump (2022)
  • It (2017)

June 20

  • Doom Of Love (2022)
  • Philomena (2013)

June 21

  • All That (Seasons 2-3)
  • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (2022)
  • Kenan and Kel (Seasons 1-2)
  • Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (Seasons 1-2)
  • The Future Of… (Season 1)
  • Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2)

June 22

  • Love & Gelato (2022)
  • ONE PIECE (New Seasons)
  • Sing 2 (2021)
  • Snowflake Mountain (Season 1)
  • The Hidden Lives of Pets (Season 1)
  • The Mist (2007)
  • The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)

June 23

  • First Class (Season 1)
  • Queen (Season 1)

June 24

  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 2)
  • Legacies (Season 4)
  • Man Vs Bee (Season 1)
  • Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Season 1)
  • The Man From Toronto (2022)

June 25

  • Grey’s Anatomy (Season 18)

June 26

  • Best of the Netflix is a Joke Festival (2022)

June 27

  • Cafe Minamdang (Season 1)
  • Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (2022)

June 28

  • Blasted (2022)
  • Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022)

June 29

  • Beauty (2022)
  • Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1)
  • Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Season 1)
  • The Upshaws (Season 2)

June 30

  • Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1)
  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
  • Sharkdog (Season 2)

