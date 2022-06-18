Khloe Kardashian Sets The Record Straight About Her Dating Life

Is Khloe Kardashian dating anyone right now?

The reality TV star set the record straight about rumors making the rounds online asking the same question. An anonymous report on celebrity gossip account Deux Moi claimed Khloe was "seeing another NBA player," according to E! News.

On Saturday (June 18), Khloe responded to a repost from a Kardashian fan account asking if the rumor was true. "Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile. 😊🫶🏽🤸🏼‍♀️❤️," she said.

The rumor comes as recent episodes of The Kardashians show some of the drama that unfolded during Khloe's split from Tristan Thompson. After watching the show's finale — which shows how Khloe discovered that Thompson was cheating on her again and had a child with another woman during their relationship — she opened up on Twitter about what she went through.

"This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply. ❤️," she said. "Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE"