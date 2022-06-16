Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan Thompson After Learning He Has Another Child

Khloe Kardashian didn't hold back on Tristan Thompson after she learned he got another woman pregnant and filed legal docs admitting to having sex with her almost immediately after the 30th birthday party Khloe threw for him.

On the season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans discovered that Khloe found out about the Maralee Nichols and Tristan paternity lawsuit "with the rest of the world. She broke down sobbing when Kim broke the news. "Let me f–king call him. I can’t f–king believe this. I just want the truth," Khloe said to Kim over the phone.

“Everything’s going to be OK no matter what,” her sister assured her. “Everything’s going to be OK. We really believed that he had changed like I was his biggest supporter but if this isn’t the most clear situation, I don’t know what is.”

In her confessional, Khloe slammed Tristan for disrespecting her and turning their relationship into "a lie." “I feel not really in my own body, like these things are just happening, and I’m just going through the motions,” she explained, “but when things happen to you a couple times you do kind of become immune to them, which is really sad.”

She also told a producer that there isn't "one thing that hurts more than the other” because “everything” Tristan did was an “act of betrayal.” She continued, “Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation. It’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not, and that shows a lot about his character,” Khloé said. "The entire thing is despicable."

According to TMZ, the Chicago Bulls player and Khloe continue to co-parent their daughter True, but they have ended their romantic relationship.