Rebel Wilson Is Absolutely Glowing In New Photos With Girlfriend In Italy

Rebel Wilson has taken the term "international love" to a whole new level! Days after the Pitch Perfect star revealed she was dating Ramona Agruma, the two shared charming photos hand-in-hand on social media while on vacation in Italy.

Wearing a bright yellow bell-sleeve dress, Rebel is seen smiling from cheek to cheek holding Ramona's hand as they walk through a beautiful courtyard in Italy. "🇮🇹 ciao bellas 🇮🇹," she captioned the post on Saturday (June 18). Ramona shared the same photo — plus a second outtake — on her Instagram with the caption, "Bella Italia 🇮🇹."

The newly-Instagram-official lovebirds are in Italy to celebrate their friend Sterling Jones' birthday, according to Us Weekly. Rebel and Ramona have shared countless Instagram stories from their trip which included lots of champagne, dancing and yummy, yummy food!

Last week, the Senior Year actress announced she was in a relationship with Ramona, who is a fashion designer in Los Angeles. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗," Rebel captioned the post, with the hashtag #loveislove.