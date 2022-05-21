The Kardashians have taken over Portofino ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's upcoming Italian wedding this weekend.

Several family members, including Kourtney's son Reign, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted Saturday (May 21) morning strolling around the beautiful streets of Portofino, according to TMZ.

Perhaps the most bold of outfits belongs to the bride herself, sporting a gothic black wedding dress with a veil and the Virgin Mary on the front. The groom donned a black, floor-length robe. Khloe was rocking a brown mini dress complete with over-the-knee laced-up boots. Kim, who is embracing a blonde hair moment, was seen wearing a black maxi dress with a mesh overlay.

The Kardashians' stroll came to an end as they boarded a $60 million yacht to keep the party going, TMZ reported. On board, Kendall was wearing a matching floral skirt and blazer set, and Kylie was also seen looking fabulous in a floral maxi dress. Kris Jenner was also on board the yacht.

Last night, the Kardashian clan took rocker-chic to a whole new level while having dinner at Ristorante Puny — all wearing Dolce & Gabbana, according to People. Kourtney was spotted in a sheer red bodysuit complete with a faux fur stole and her groom on her arm wore a tweed black jacket with nothing underneath and black pants. Kim rocked a monochromatic two-piece set, Kris dazzled in a black tea-length dress, Khloe stunned in a bodycon leopard-print dress, Kylie wore a black mini dress and Kendall wore a corset top and sheer skirt.

Kourtney and Travis' (third) wedding is rumored to be held at a medieval castle this weekend. But that's not all. The couple is set to hold another celebration when they get back to the States for friends and family.

Take a look at the Kardashians' Portofino looks ahead of Kourtney and Travis' wedding below: