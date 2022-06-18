Sean Ono Lennon Covers Iconic Beatles Song For Paul McCartney's Birthday

By Dani Medina

June 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

In honor of Paul McCartney's 80th birthday on Saturday (June 18), Sean Ono Lennon shared a beautiful cover of The Beatles' "Here, There and Everywhere" on social media.

"Here / Making each day of the year / Changing my life with a wave of her hand / Nobody can deny that there's something there," John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son sang and strummed along to in the two-and-a-half-minute-long video he posted on Instagram.

His caption was just as sweet and tender as his singing:

"A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes. So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)"

Elvis Costello also shared a rendition of "Here, There and Everywhere" in honor of McCartney's birthday, according to Rolling Stone.

"Happy Birthday, Paul: Direct From Memphis," he captioned the video on YouTube.

Paul McCartney had himself quite the birthday celebration this week. At his show on Thursday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, he was joined by Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

"Has anybody in the audience got a birthday?" Paul said as he pointed to himself. "I know it's somebody's birthday," Bon Jovi said as he walked on stage holding a handful of balloons, which surprised McCartney as much as it did the crowd!

Paul McCartneyThe Beatles
