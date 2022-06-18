In honor of Paul McCartney's 80th birthday on Saturday (June 18), Sean Ono Lennon shared a beautiful cover of The Beatles' "Here, There and Everywhere" on social media.

"Here / Making each day of the year / Changing my life with a wave of her hand / Nobody can deny that there's something there," John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son sang and strummed along to in the two-and-a-half-minute-long video he posted on Instagram.

His caption was just as sweet and tender as his singing:

"A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes. So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)"