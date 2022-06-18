These Celebrities Are Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2023
By Dani Medina
June 18, 2022
Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the most coveted awards a celebrity can get.
The Walk of Fame selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Friday (June 17) who would be in its 2023 class, according to Billboard.
Stars are given to stars in the following categories: recording, motion pictures, television and live theatre/live performance. A total of 24 total honorees were named, a sharp decrease from last year's class of 38. Of those 24, three awards are posthumous. No awards this year were given to the radio or sports entertainment categories.
The Walk of Fame has not yet set dates for the ceremonies. Those who have been selected have two years from the date of selection to schedule a ceremony.
Here's a look at everyone who's getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023:
Recording
- Blake Shelton
- Charlie Wilson
- Irving Azoff
- Jenni Rivera (posthumous)
- Jonas Brothers
- Lenny Kravitz
- Marc Anthony
- Sheila E
Motion pictures
- Bill Pullman
- John Waters
- Juanita Moore (posthumous)
- Ludacris
- Paul Walker (posthumous)
- Uma Thurman
- Vince Vaughn
Television
- Ellen Pompeo
- Garrett Morris
- Jon Favreau
- Martin Lawrence
- Mindy Kaling
- Ralph Macchio
Live theatre/live performance
- Lang Lang
- Melba Moore
- Pentatonix