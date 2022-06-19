Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Has A '1989' Re-Recording On The Way

By Yashira C.

June 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fans are theorizing that Taylor Swift has1989 (Taylor’s Version) on the way soon after noticing some hints during her appearance at the Las Culturistas Awards this weekend.

The "All Too Well" singer sent in a video accepting her awards for "Best Taylor Swift" and "Best Tayla Swiff" and in the background, there is a chalkboard with "1989 Secret Session Nashville" written on it. One fan on Twitter even pointed out how Swift's look in the video is reminiscent of her 1989 era. "Blue vest, 1989 era bangs, obvious shorter hair (despite it being tied back), 1989 SS wall thing, lifting the tray out of the oven in the same way/filmed on the same angle as in the 1989 SS video, Wildest Dreams mention...1989 TV is coming 💙," they wrote. So far, Swift has released re-recordings of her Fearless and Red albums.

See a photo of the chalkboard and a video of her accepting the awards below.

At the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City last weekend, Swift shared her desire to direct a feature film. "It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature," she said. "I don't see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a crew that was relatively small, just a really solid group of people that I trusted."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.