Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Has A '1989' Re-Recording On The Way

Fans are theorizing that Taylor Swift has1989 (Taylor’s Version) on the way soon after noticing some hints during her appearance at the Las Culturistas Awards this weekend.

The "All Too Well" singer sent in a video accepting her awards for "Best Taylor Swift" and "Best Tayla Swiff" and in the background, there is a chalkboard with "1989 Secret Session Nashville" written on it. One fan on Twitter even pointed out how Swift's look in the video is reminiscent of her 1989 era. "Blue vest, 1989 era bangs, obvious shorter hair (despite it being tied back), 1989 SS wall thing, lifting the tray out of the oven in the same way/filmed on the same angle as in the 1989 SS video, Wildest Dreams mention...1989 TV is coming 💙," they wrote. So far, Swift has released re-recordings of her Fearless and Red albums.

See a photo of the chalkboard and a video of her accepting the awards below.